UrduPoint.com

Second Of 7 Panamax Ships Carrying 66,000 Tons Of US Coal Arrives To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Second of 7 Panamax Ships Carrying 66,000 Tons of US Coal Arrives to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) The second out of seven Panamax-class ships arrived to Ukraine on Sunday carrying 66,000 tons of coal brought from the United States, DTEK Energy, Ukrainian strategic holding company that owns coal and natural gas production companies, said.

"The second Panamax-class ship arrived to Ukraine carrying American coal... The total volume of the second delivery is 66,000 tons," DTEK said in a statement published on its website.

The vessel was delivered to Ukraine within a framework of agreements between DTEK and international suppliers on the import of seven shiploads of coal from the United States and Colombia.

"Despite having faced challenges with availability and record energy prices on global markets, today we are welcoming the second ship with coal from the United States.

In the coming days, it will fill the reserves of our thermal power stations and will ensure the Ukrainian energy system will stay stable during peak periods," DTEK Energy CEO Ildar Salieiev said.

The first vessel carrying US coal arrived to Ukraine on November 20. Three more shiploads are expected to arrive to Ukraine in December. The total volume of coal that the country will be supplied with is around 470,000 tons.

The head of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, Andriy Gerus, said on October 29 that Russia will stop supplying thermal coal for Ukrainian thermal power plants from November 1. The Russian Economic Development Ministry later told Sputnik that this step was taken with view of a rise in domestic demand.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Russia Company United States Colombia October November December Gas Sunday Market From Housing

Recent Stories

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UA ..

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UAE during Expo: Commissioner Ge ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Eur ..

UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Europe in future: EU Energy commi ..

51 minutes ago
 Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

3 hours ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.