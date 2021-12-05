Second of 7 Panamax Ships Carrying 66,000 Tons of US Coal Arrives to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) The second out of seven Panamax-class ships arrived to Ukraine on Sunday carrying 66,000 tons of coal brought from the United States, DTEK Energy, Ukrainian strategic holding company that owns coal and natural gas production companies, said.

"The second Panamax-class ship arrived to Ukraine carrying American coal... The total volume of the second delivery is 66,000 tons," DTEK said in a statement published on its website.

The vessel was delivered to Ukraine within a framework of agreements between DTEK and international suppliers on the import of seven shiploads of coal from the United States and Colombia.

"Despite having faced challenges with availability and record energy prices on global markets, today we are welcoming the second ship with coal from the United States.

In the coming days, it will fill the reserves of our thermal power stations and will ensure the Ukrainian energy system will stay stable during peak periods," DTEK Energy CEO Ildar Salieiev said.

The first vessel carrying US coal arrived to Ukraine on November 20. Three more shiploads are expected to arrive to Ukraine in December. The total volume of coal that the country will be supplied with is around 470,000 tons.

The head of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities, Andriy Gerus, said on October 29 that Russia will stop supplying thermal coal for Ukrainian thermal power plants from November 1. The Russian Economic Development Ministry later told Sputnik that this step was taken with view of a rise in domestic demand.