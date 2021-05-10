Second Passenger Bus Hit by Roadside Bomb Blast in Afghanistan in Past 24 Hours - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A roadside bomb hit a passenger bus in Afghanistan's central province of Parwan, which is the second such incident in the past 24 hours, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Monday, citing health officials.

The blast took place in Parwan's Pul-e-Matak area on Monday morning, killing two civilians and injuring nine others, TOLOnews said.

Earlier in the day, a local source told Sputnik that another roadside bomb exploded in the southern Zabul province, targeting a passenger bus. The incident resulted in the death of over a dozen people. According to local media, another 41 people were injured.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.