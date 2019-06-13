Second patient dies of Ebola in Uganda: health official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A 50-year-old woman who tested positive for Ebola in Uganda has died, a health ministry official told AFP Thursday, the second fatality since the virus spread from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo

"The deceased has been confirmed as the grandmother of the five-year-old boy who died. Both victims had attended the burial of an Ebola patient in Congo, but returned to Uganda", the official told AFP on condition of anonymity.