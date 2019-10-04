Second Person Arrested in Korshunov Case Alleging US Trade Secrets Theft - Justice Dept.

The former director of an Italian aerospace company, who was indicted along with Russian national Alexander Korshunov, has been arrested on charges of stealing trade secrets, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The former director of an Italian aerospace company , who was indicted along with Russian national Alexander Korshunov, has been arrested on charges of stealing trade secrets, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday.

"An Italian national was arrested in Marino, Italy, on Oct. 2 pursuant to a provisional arrest request from the United States in a case involving two defendants charged here with conspiring to steal trade secrets from an American aviation company," the release said.

The release identified the arrestee as Maurizio Bianchi, former director of the Italian aerospace company Avio S.p.A, which was purchased by GE Aviation in 2013.

On September 11, Korshunov and Bianchi were indicted by a Federal grand jury in the US state of Ohio, where GE Aviation is based, and charged with conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets related to aircraft performance, the release said.

The indictment was unsealed on Friday.

The arrest of Korshunov, the top manager of the Russian state corporation Rostec subsidiary United Engine Corp (UEC), was announced on Thursday, prompting a rebuke from President Vladimir Putin.

Putin said charges against Korshunov represent an attempt at dishonest competition because UEC was conducting open, normal work with European partners under a contract with an Italian consulting firm.

Putin also warned that the arrest could further damage US-Russian relations.