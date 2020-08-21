Second Person Dies of West Nile Fever in Spain

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A woman has died in southern Spain after being infected with West Nile virus, which sometimes causes a deadly inflammation of the brain.

The 85-year-old woman from Sevilla, the main city of Andalusia region, died in a hospital on Friday, a day after a 77-year-old man died, the regional health council said.

The mosquito-borne disease has been confirmed in 38 patients.

Of them, 23 have been hospitalized and seven are in intensive care.

The outbreak has been traced to Coroa del Rio and La Puebla del Rio, two communes sitting on the Guadalquiver River near Seville.

The authorities recommended that people use insect repellents and mosquito nets to avoid bites.

The virus is commonly found in Africa, Europe, the middle East, North America and West Asia. Spain reported only five human cases in the past decade two in 2010 and three in 2016.