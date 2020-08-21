UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Person Dies Of West Nile Fever In Spain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:37 PM

Second Person Dies of West Nile Fever in Spain

A woman has died in southern Spain after being infected with West Nile virus, which sometimes causes a deadly inflammation of the brain

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) A woman has died in southern Spain after being infected with West Nile virus, which sometimes causes a deadly inflammation of the brain.

The 85-year-old woman from Sevilla, the main city of Andalusia region, died in a hospital on Friday, a day after a 77-year-old man died, the regional health council said.

The mosquito-borne disease has been confirmed in 38 patients.

Of them, 23 have been hospitalized and seven are in intensive care.

The outbreak has been traced to Coroa del Rio and La Puebla del Rio, two communes sitting on the Guadalquiver River near Seville.

The authorities recommended that people use insect repellents and mosquito nets to avoid bites.

The virus is commonly found in Africa, Europe, the middle East, North America and West Asia. Spain reported only five human cases in the past decade two in 2010 and three in 2016.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Died Man Puebla Seville Spain Middle East Women 2016 From Asia Sevilla

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 82,191 addition ..

40 minutes ago

Twenty Migrants Die en Route to Canary Islands Thi ..

3 minutes ago

Certificate course on 'Diagnosis of COVID-19' conc ..

3 minutes ago

International Military Music Festival Spasskaya To ..

3 minutes ago

Overnight Protest in Portland Turns Violent With A ..

6 minutes ago

Health Dept R&D Wing on the cards to combat epidem ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.