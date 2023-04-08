Second Person Wanted for Attacks on Policemen in Ingushetia Arrested - Operational HQ

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The second militant wanted for attacks on security forces in the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia's Federal subject, has been arrested, the regional operational headquarters reported on Saturday.

On Thursday, a source told Sputnik that three officers were killed and eight more were injured during a counter-terrorist operation in Ingushetia. On Friday, one of the wanted men, A. Bokov, born in 2001, was arrested.

"The operational headquarters in the Republic of Ingushetia detained a resident of the village of Kantyshevo, M.A. Moshkhoev, born in 1998, during operational search activities as part of a counter terrorist operation," the statement said.

The investigation into Bokov is ongoing.