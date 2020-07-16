(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The second phase of trials of Russia's vaccine against coronavirus, which is developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, will be completed on August 3, and the first phase will be conducted not only in Russia but abroad as well, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

"The second phase of the Russian vaccine trials will be completed on August 3. After that, we will immediately proceed to the third phase, which will be conducted not only in Russia but in a range of foreign countries as well. We await regulators' approval to start using the Russian vaccine already in August or September," Dmitriev told reporters.

"We plan to conduct it [third phase] not only in Russia, but in the middle East and some other countries," RDIF chief added.