UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Phase Of Russia's Coronavirus Vaccine Trials To Be Completed August 3 - RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:01 PM

Second Phase of Russia's Coronavirus Vaccine Trials to Be Completed August 3 - RDIF

The second phase of trials of Russia's vaccine against coronavirus, which is developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, will be completed on August 3, and the first phase will be conducted not only in Russia but abroad as well, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The second phase of trials of Russia's vaccine against coronavirus, which is developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, will be completed on August 3, and the first phase will be conducted not only in Russia but abroad as well, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.

"The second phase of the Russian vaccine trials will be completed on August 3. After that, we will immediately proceed to the third phase, which will be conducted not only in Russia but in a range of foreign countries as well. We await regulators' approval to start using the Russian vaccine already in August or September," Dmitriev told reporters.

"We plan to conduct it [third phase] not only in Russia, but in the middle East and some other countries," RDIF chief added.

Related Topics

Russia Middle East August September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kremlin Slams Possible New US Sanctions on Nord St ..

2 minutes ago

Alhamra provides online classes

2 minutes ago

France to impose indoor public mask-wearing

2 minutes ago

Unknown woman dies after hit by train

4 minutes ago

Govt advises no tourism on Eid-ul-Adha: Sadaqat Al ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh govt extends lockdown in Karachi till August ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.