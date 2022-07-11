UrduPoint.com

Published July 11, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Taiwan will hold the second part of the Han Kuang military exercise involving live-fire drills from July 25 to 29, the Focus Taiwan news agency reported, citing military sources.

A Taiwan military officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the agency on Sunday that the upcoming exercise will mainly focus on the "protection" of the port of Taipei, a critical facility on Taiwan's north coast, against a potential attack of China. If this strategically-important port and the nearby estuary of the Tamsui River were to be captured, it could allow the enemy to ship military equipment.

The source added that the drills will practice a hypothetical attack of Chinese helicopters and fighter-bombers along with a counterattack of Taiwanese military.

The live-fire exercises will train soldiers from three branches of armed forces to clear the territories from the invaders at sea and along the coastline by using different types of arms and equipment, the report noted.

The Han Kuang military exercise has been taking place since 1984 at sea, in the air and on land to test Taiwan's combat readiness in case of an attack from mainland China. The first phase of this year's exercise took place from May 16 to 20.

Taiwan alienated Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the two sides maintain contacts through nongovernmental organizations, including the Beijing Association for the Advancement of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.

