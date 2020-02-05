UrduPoint.com
Second Plane Evacuating Russians From Wuhan Lands For Refueling - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The second plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces sent to China on Tuesday to evacuate Russian citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan has landed in the Eastern Military District for refueling, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

There are 64 Russian citizens on board the aircraft. They are being accompanied by medics and specialists of the defense ministry who are all wearing special protective gear.

"The second aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with citizens of the Russian Federation evacuated from the city of Wuhan of the People's Republic of China, landed at the airport of the Eastern Military District. After refueling, the aircraft will carry out a flight to its final destination in the Tyumen Region," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, the defense ministry informed that the first plane that was sent to evacuate Russians from Wuhan on Tuesday landed for refueling in the Eastern Military District and would then head for Russia's Tyumen Region.

There are 80 Russian citizens on board the first plane.

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Tuesday that only two flights would likely be required to evacuate Russian citizens from Wuhan, although he added that a third evacuation flight, currently on standby, could be carried out on Wednesday.

The new coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan in December of last year. It is suspected that the new virus originated at a "wet market" in Wuhan. The city, which is the capital of China's Hubei Province, is now on lockdown.

At the end of January, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to close the country's Far Eastern border with China to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus to Russia.

So far, Russia has registered two coronavirus cases. Overall, over 20,000 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in China. More than 400 people have died from the disease in China.

