Second Plane With 30 Tons of Medical Protective Equipment Arrives in Madrid From China

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The second Spanish Iberia airline aircraft with sanitary supplies arrived in Madrid from China on Tuesday morning.

The first flight via the Air Sanitary Corridor was conducted on Monday. The second plane delivered to Spain, which is in dire need of protective equipment for hospitals, 30 tons of medical products. Another aircraft is to depart from China soon.

In addition, the Spanish air force also transferred 14 tons of necessary medical equipment from Shanghai on Monday.

Due to an acute shortage of protective equipment, Spain has the largest number of infected medical staff in the world � more than 14 percent of the total number.

As of Monday, 12,000 doctors were diagnosed with COVID-19. Doctors are forced to make protective suits out of garbage bags and waterproof diapers, as well as protective shields from transparent plastic.

Spain currently ranks second in Europe, after Italy, and third worldwide in terms of COVID-19 cases and fatalities. So far, it has confirmed over 94,400 cases, including 8,189 fatalities.