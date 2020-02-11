UrduPoint.com
Second Plane With Evacuees From Wuhan Arrives In Canada - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:34 PM

A second chartered plane with 188 evacuees from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan, China, has arrived at a Canadian air force base, a statement from Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) A second chartered plane with 188 evacuees from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan, China, has arrived at a Canadian air force base, a statement from Global Affairs Canada said on Tuesday.

"The government is pleased to have welcomed home more than 400 Canadians and their family members who had been in the quarantined region of Hubei Province," Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in the statement.

The flight touched down at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton at 6:17 a.m. local time, with 130 Canadian nationals and 58 accompanying family members on board. The Canadian government has so far repatriated 401 individuals from China.

The evacuees will now be held in quarantine for 14 days - the maximum incubation period for the novel coronavirus - in individual isolation.

The Canadian government has insisted that citizens and permanent residents avoid all non-essential travel to China and those who are there should consider returning.

The novel strain of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to nearly 30 countries. In an update to the public on Tuesday, Chinese authorities said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 42,638 and the death toll has now exceeded 1,000.

