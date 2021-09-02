UrduPoint.com

Second Plane With Technical Experts From Qatar Arrives In Kabul - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:59 PM

Second Plane With Technical Experts From Qatar Arrives in Kabul - Reports

Another plane with technical experts arrived in Kabul on Thursday to discuss the resumption of the airport's operation, Al-Jazeera reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Another plane with technical experts arrived in Kabul on Thursday to discuss the resumption of the airport's operation, Al-Jazeera reported.

A source told Sputnik that the first plane carrying Qatari experts landed at the airport on Wednesday to see if operations could begin.

The Qatari foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said his country was in talks with the Taliban (banned in Russia) and Turkey regarding the issue.

Related Topics

Taliban Kabul Russia Turkey Airport

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court serves notices to housing min ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to housing ministry

23 seconds ago
 85,677 children to be immunized against polio in S ..

85,677 children to be immunized against polio in SW: Health Deptt

25 seconds ago
 National Assembly body constitutes body to work fo ..

National Assembly body constitutes body to work for evolving consensus on PMDA

27 seconds ago
 Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' infl ..

Pak-Afghan border fully secured, no refugees' influx from Afghanistan witnessed: ..

6 minutes ago
 Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

Afghan women call for respect in rare protest

6 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed at exam premises

Section 144 imposed at exam premises

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.