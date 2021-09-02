Second Plane With Technical Experts From Qatar Arrives In Kabul - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:59 PM
Another plane with technical experts arrived in Kabul on Thursday to discuss the resumption of the airport's operation, Al-Jazeera reported
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Another plane with technical experts arrived in Kabul on Thursday to discuss the resumption of the airport's operation, Al-Jazeera reported.
A source told Sputnik that the first plane carrying Qatari experts landed at the airport on Wednesday to see if operations could begin.
The Qatari foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said his country was in talks with the Taliban (banned in Russia) and Turkey regarding the issue.