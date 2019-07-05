UrduPoint.com
Canada has registered its second earthquake in two days off the coast of Vancouver Island, estimated at magnitudes of 4.9 and 5.0, the federal government's monitoring service Earthquakes Canada reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Canada has registered its second earthquake in two days off the coast of Vancouver Island, estimated at magnitudes of 4.9 and 5.0, the Federal government's monitoring service Earthquakes Canada reported on Friday.

The earthquake has been felt off the northern coast of Vancouver Island, the second in as many days, whose the magnitude is estimated at between 4.9 and 5, Earthquakes Canada said.

The report came as aftershocks rattled a rural area of California about 150 miles north of Los Angeles, as residents attempted to clean up from a 6.

4 earthquake on Thursday.

At least 159 aftershocks of magnitude 2.5 or greater were recorded after the earthquake, US Geological Survey seismologist Robert Graves said, as quoted by CNN. The aftershock was a magnitude 4.6.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but images of spilled store shelves and other damage has quickly populated residents' social media accounts.

