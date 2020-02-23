UrduPoint.com
Second Quake Rocks Turkish-Iranian Border After Dozens Of Wounded Reported

Sun 23rd February 2020 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) A major 6.0-mmagnitude earthquake struck the border between Iran and Turkey late on Sunday, hours after a 5.7-mangitude jolt collapsed buildings and killed nine in Turkey.

"This earthquake... struck the same area that the one this morning. It is slightly stronger and may have caused additional damage," the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center tweeted.

The first tremor hit west of the Iranian city of Tabriz and southeast of the Turkish city of Ozalp. The agency has urged people to stay outside as aftershocks are likely to happen in the coming hours.

The Turkish health minister said nine people were killed and 50 others injured. Search is underway to find those trapped under the debris. Iranian news website YJC said 75 people were injured in the Islamic Republic.

