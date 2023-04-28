Second Rally Participant in Morocco Desert Challenge Dies in Last Two Days - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Dutch motorbike rider Bram van der Wouden, 48, died on Thursday during the Morocco Desert Challenge (MDC) extreme rally raid, thus becoming the second participant to die in the past two days, according to the website of the competition.

According to the statement, van der Wouden "presumably stopped to rest" and "succumbed to the heat and exhaustion" as other participants found him lying next to his bike. The medical team arrived "very quickly but there was nothing more they could do," according to the statement.

"Again, the world of rally-raid loses a dear friend.

For Bram it was his first Morocco Desert Challenge, competing in the Malle Moto category ... Organizer Gert Duson and the entire MDC family send their deepest condolences to his wife and daughters," the statement read.

On Wednesday, French co-pilot Laurent Lichtleuchter, 46, died during the fourth stage of the MDC when his vehicle was hit by another vehicle. As a result of the accident, the vehicle caught fire. French driver Patrice Garrouste managed to leave the vehicle and was taken to a hospital by helicopter for treatment, but Lichtleuchter passed away on the spot.