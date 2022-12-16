Second Regiment of Avangard Hypersonic Missiles Takes Up Combat Duty - Commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The second regiment of Avangard hypersonic missiles will take up combat duty in Russia on December 17, Russian Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) Commander Col. Gen. Sergei Karakaev said.

The first regiment of Avangards took up combat duty in 2021.

"Immediately by our birthday of the missile forces (December 17), another missile regiment of the Avangard system will be put on combat duty in the Yasnensky formation," Karakaev said on the air of the Zvezda broadcaster.