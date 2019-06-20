Second Rocket in Day Lands Near Foreign Oil Companies in Iraq - Reports

The second rocket in a day has landed in the Iraqi province of Basrah where foreign and Iraqi oil companies and fields are located, Iraqi security services said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The second rocket in a day has landed in the Iraqi province of Basrah where foreign and Iraqi oil companies and fields are located, Iraqi security services said.

"Following the news of the rocket [attack] in Basrah province ... which caused three injuries, another rocket fell near Zubayr city [in Basrah province], there is no information about the losses," the statement from the Iraqi security forces said on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi military said that a rocket had struck near Basrah, where infrastructure belonging to US oil giant ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni group is located.

Iraqi Oil Ministry spokesman Assem Jihad told Sputnik later that the first rocket attack did not affect the operations at the oil companies and fields located in the area.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Iraqi Armed Forces promised to take "deterrent steps" against those behind the attack.