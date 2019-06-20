UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Rocket In Day Lands Near Foreign Oil Companies In Iraq - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:08 PM

Second Rocket in Day Lands Near Foreign Oil Companies in Iraq - Reports

The second rocket in a day has landed in the Iraqi province of Basrah where foreign and Iraqi oil companies and fields are located, Iraqi security services said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The second rocket in a day has landed in the Iraqi province of Basrah where foreign and Iraqi oil companies and fields are located, Iraqi security services said.

"Following the news of the rocket [attack] in Basrah province ... which caused three injuries, another rocket fell near Zubayr city [in Basrah province], there is no information about the losses," the statement from the Iraqi security forces said on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi military said that a rocket had struck near Basrah, where infrastructure belonging to US oil giant ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni group is located.

Iraqi Oil Ministry spokesman Assem Jihad told Sputnik later that the first rocket attack did not affect the operations at the oil companies and fields located in the area.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Iraqi Armed Forces promised to take "deterrent steps" against those behind the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Jihad Facebook Oil Italy From

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

21 minutes ago

Caracas Made Right Decision Asking China, Russia f ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Says to Vi ..

31 minutes ago

US Command Refutes Iran's Claims on Downing US Sur ..

31 minutes ago

Australian population up 1.6 pct in 2018: data

31 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on US rate-cut hopes 20 ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.