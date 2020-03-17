UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Round Of France's Municipal Elections To Be Delayed Over COVID-19 - Macron

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:50 AM

Second Round of France's Municipal Elections to Be Delayed Over COVID-19 - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The second round of France's municipal elections will be postponed due to the ongoing epidemics of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

France's death toll from the COVID-19 has exceeded 120, with the total number of confirmed cases amounting to over 6,600.

"In this context, after consultations with the heads of the Senate and the National Assembly, and my predecessors [Presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy], I have made a decision to reschedule the second round of the municipal elections," Macron said in his address to the nation.

As the municipal elections in France saw a record low turnout on Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opposition politicians have demanded the delay of the second round, initially scheduled for March 22.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate France March Sunday From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

2 hours ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

2 hours ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

1 hour ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.