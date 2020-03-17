MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The second round of France's municipal elections will be postponed due to the ongoing epidemics of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

France's death toll from the COVID-19 has exceeded 120, with the total number of confirmed cases amounting to over 6,600.

"In this context, after consultations with the heads of the Senate and the National Assembly, and my predecessors [Presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy], I have made a decision to reschedule the second round of the municipal elections," Macron said in his address to the nation.

As the municipal elections in France saw a record low turnout on Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opposition politicians have demanded the delay of the second round, initially scheduled for March 22.