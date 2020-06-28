MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Runoff of the French municipal elections will be held on June 28 in more than 4,800 cities and towns across France.

The second round was initially set to take place on March 22 but was postponed after the introduction of a two-month nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first round of elections was held on March 15.