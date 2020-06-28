UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Round Of France's Municipal Elections To Be Held On June 28

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Second Round of France's Municipal Elections to Be Held on June 28

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Runoff of the French municipal elections will be held on June 28 in more than 4,800 cities and towns across France.

The second round was initially set to take place on March 22 but was postponed after the introduction of a two-month nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first round of elections was held on March 15.

Related Topics

France March June

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

During UAE Government’s regular media briefing o ..

8 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of i ..

9 hours ago

Iceland president set for landslide election win

10 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.