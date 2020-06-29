Second Round of French Local Elections Sees Record Low Turnout Over COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The second round of 2020 municipal elections in France has seen a nearly 8 percent attendance rate fall compared to a similar election in 2014, as many decided to refrain from going to the polls due to the coronavirus disease and related risks, France's Le Parisien newspaper reported late on Sunday.

According to data released by the French Interior Ministry, the final turnout on Sunday was 41.6 percent, while 4 years ago, turnout at the second round of municipal elections stood at 52.36 percent.

The newspaper reported that Sunday's turnout was a record-low in the attendance rate to the French municipal elections.

The media outlet explained that, apart from the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, around 16.5 million voters across the country did not take part in the elections because of a disinterest created by a three-month delay to the second round.

Notably, the elections were held in 4,820 communes, which accounts for only 15 percent of all the communes in the country.

Due to Paris' incumbent mayor, Anne Hidalgo, who is backed by the Europe Ecology-The Greens party, winning reelection, and green candidates also prevailing in other major French cities, the green movement gained a larger influence nationwide. President Emmanuel Macron's party, The Republic On the Move, saw a major setback, as its brightest victory was that of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe as Le Havre mayor.

The second round of the 2020 municipal elections was postponed to June 28 as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Initially, it was scheduled for March 22.