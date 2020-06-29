UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Round Of French Local Elections Sees Record Low Turnout Over COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:01 PM

Second Round of French Local Elections Sees Record Low Turnout Over COVID-19

The second round of 2020 municipal elections in France has seen a nearly 8 percent attendance rate fall compared to a similar election in 2014, as many decided to refrain from going to the polls due to the coronavirus disease and related risks, France's Le Parisien newspaper reported late on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The second round of 2020 municipal elections in France has seen a nearly 8 percent attendance rate fall compared to a similar election in 2014, as many decided to refrain from going to the polls due to the coronavirus disease and related risks, France's Le Parisien newspaper reported late on Sunday.

According to data released by the French Interior Ministry, the final turnout on Sunday was 41.6 percent, while 4 years ago, turnout at the second round of municipal elections stood at 52.36 percent.

The newspaper reported that Sunday's turnout was a record-low in the attendance rate to the French municipal elections.

The media outlet explained that, apart from the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, around 16.5 million voters across the country did not take part in the elections because of a disinterest created by a three-month delay to the second round.

Notably, the elections were held in 4,820 communes, which accounts for only 15 percent of all the communes in the country.

Due to Paris' incumbent mayor, Anne Hidalgo, who is backed by the Europe Ecology-The Greens party, winning reelection, and green candidates also prevailing in other major French cities, the green movement gained a larger influence nationwide. President Emmanuel Macron's party, The Republic On the Move, saw a major setback, as its brightest victory was that of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe as Le Havre mayor.

The second round of the 2020 municipal elections was postponed to June 28 as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Initially, it was scheduled for March 22.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Interior Ministry Europe France Le Havre Paris March June Sunday 2020 Media All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

33 minutes ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

48 minutes ago

Nation's bright future links with quality of educa ..

56 seconds ago

Virus reschedule issues fuels switch of $1bln USGA ..

58 seconds ago

Security further beefed up in city

1 minute ago

Resettlement plan for home-coming Indians

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.