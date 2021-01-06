UrduPoint.com
Second Round Of Intra-Afghan Talks Opens In Doha With Preparatory Meeting - Taliban

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:13 PM

Second Round of Intra-Afghan Talks Opens in Doha With Preparatory Meeting - Taliban

The second round of the intra-Afghan talks has kicked off in Doha on Wednesday evening with a preparatory meeting, with the teams expected to move on to discussing agenda issues next Saturday, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The second round of the intra-Afghan talks has kicked off in Doha on Wednesday evening with a preparatory meeting, with the teams expected to move on to discussing agenda issues next Saturday, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office said.

"The second round of intra-Afghan talks started this evening during a preparatory meeting. In the meeting, it was decided that the teams appointed by the two sides to discuss the agenda topics would begin their work next Saturday to discuss the issues on the agenda," Mohammad Naeem tweeted.

More Stories From World

