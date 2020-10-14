UrduPoint.com
Second Round Of Israel-Lebanon Sea Border Talks To Convene In Late October - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

The second round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon on the demarcation of a maritime border is scheduled to be held on October 28, a source close to the Lebanese military told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the first round of US-mediated indirect talks over the disputed sea border took place under the auspices of the United Nations in the latter's headquarters in the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura.

"[The parties have had] a protocol and exploratory meeting. The second session will be held on October 28," the source said.

According to the source, the Lebanese delegation is now heading from the UN office to the headquarters of the Lebanese army command and then will meet with President Michel Aoun to provide him with a report on the first round of negotiations.

