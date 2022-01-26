UrduPoint.com

Second Round Of Of Italian Presidential Elections Ends With No Result

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 09:40 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The second round of presidential elections in Italy, like the first round held on Monday, ended with no result.

During the vote count, broadcast live by the Chamber of Deputies, most ballots - 527 - turned out to be blank, 38 ballots were declared invalid.

The outcome of the vote was a foregone conclusion, as the leaders of the country's leading political forces still did not agree on candidates for the post of head of the Italian state, who could enlist the support of most electors.

