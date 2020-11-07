UrduPoint.com
Second Round Of Parliamentary Elections To Start In Egypt On Saturday, Last For 2 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Second Round of Parliamentary Elections to Start in Egypt on Saturday, Last for 2 Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The second round of elections to Egypt's House of Representatives, the parliament's lower house, will start in the country's 13 provinces on Saturday and last for two days.

A total of 568 legislators are set to be elected out of over 4,000 candidates, half of them through a closed list representation system.

Some 63 million Egyptian citizens are eligible to participate in the elections.

According to Egyptian political experts, the majority of parliamentary seats will be occupied by members of the pro-presidential Mostaqbal Watan party, also known as the Future of the Nation, which represents the largest bloc in the parliament.

The first round was held from October 25-26 in 14 of Egypt's 27 provinces. The final results are set to be announced in early December.

