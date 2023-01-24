Second Round of Presidential Election in Turkey May Be Held on May 28 - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) A second round of the Turkish presidential election will take place on May 28 if none of the candidates secures enough votes in the general election on May 14, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the general election in the country was scheduled for May 14. On Monday, in his address to the people after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Turkish leader said that the government would propose to the parliament to set May 14 as the date of the general election in Turkey, and in the event of its refusal, he would use the powers of the president.

In particular, Erdogan could dissolve parliament and call early elections 60 days after the decree.

In order to hold elections on May 14, the decision must be announced 60 days in advance and Erdogan can announce the exact date of the elections on March 10, the newspaper noted.

According to the report, once Erdogan's decision to hold elections on May 14 is officially published, civil servants and heads of municipalities will have to leave their posts within seven days in order to become candidates.