UrduPoint.com

Second Round Of Presidential Election In Turkey May Be Held On May 28 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Second Round of Presidential Election in Turkey May Be Held on May 28 - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) A second round of the Turkish presidential election will take place on May 28 if none of the candidates secures enough votes in the general election on May 14, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the general election in the country was scheduled for May 14. On Monday, in his address to the people after the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Turkish leader said that the government would propose to the parliament to set May 14 as the date of the general election in Turkey, and in the event of its refusal, he would use the powers of the president.

In particular, Erdogan could dissolve parliament and call early elections 60 days after the decree.

In order to hold elections on May 14, the decision must be announced 60 days in advance and Erdogan can announce the exact date of the elections on March 10, the newspaper noted.

According to the report, once Erdogan's decision to hold elections on May 14 is officially published, civil servants and heads of municipalities will have to leave their posts within seven days in order to become candidates.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Parliament Tayyip Erdogan March May Sunday Event Government Cabinet Election 2018

Recent Stories

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

World Bank's Team Met Chairman NDMA

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

Dubai Customs kicks off 6 th Dubai Customs Week

20 minutes ago
 FM calls for collective approach to address region ..

FM calls for collective approach to address regional issues

24 minutes ago
 30 million members strong! Emirates Skywards celeb ..

30 million members strong! Emirates Skywards celebrates with a whopping 1 millio ..

31 minutes ago
 Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: E ..

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: Energy Minister

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.