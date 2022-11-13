Second Round of Presidential Election Sets Off in Slovenia - Election Commission

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2022) Polling stations opened in Slovenia on Sunday in the second round of the country's presidential election, with former Foreign Minister Anze Logar and human rights advocate Natasa Pirc Musar running for the head of state post, the country's State Election Commission said.

Voting is taking place from 7.00 to 19.00 local time (6:00 to 18:00 GMT). Nearly 1.7 million eligible voters can cast their ballot at some 3,000 polling stations across the country. The sites were opened on time with no registered incidents, according to the election commission.

The first turnout data will be announced at 12.

00 local time, while the first preliminary voting results will be known from 19.30 local time, the commission noted.

In the first round of voting, which took place on October 23, Logar received 33.9% support, while independent candidate Pirc Musar, who is supported by left-leaning voters and supporters of the ruling Freedom Movement, earned 26.8% of the vote. Turnout in the first round was a little over 51%.

Opinion polls before the second round of voting showed a slightly greater preference for 54-year-old Pirc Musar, who advocates for LGBT and abortion rights. If elected, the civil activist would become the first woman to lead Slovenia.