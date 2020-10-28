UrduPoint.com
Second Round Of Talks On Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Starts In Naqoura - State Media

Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:24 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The second round of US-mediated indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon on the demarcation of a maritime border has been launched at the base of the UN Interim Force in the southern town of Naqoura, the state-owned NNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

During the first session, which was held on October 14 with the participation of high-ranking US officials David Schenker and John Desrocher, the two parties discussed the continuation of the bilateral talks and set the agenda for further meetings.

The negotiations are being held under the auspices of the United Nations.

The talks seek to resolve an overlap between the two rivaling nations' territorial waters and exclusive economic zones by an area of roughly 330 square miles that is situated over large oil and gas deposits beneath the Mediterranean seabed.

