Second Round of Tunisian Presidential Election to Be Held on Oct 13 - Election Commission

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Tunisia 's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Wednesday that the second round of the presidential election would be held on October 13.

In the second round of the Tunisian presidential election, independent candidate and law professor Kais Saied will face media tycoon Nabil Karoui.

"Sunday [October 13th] is the date for the second round of the presidential election; from October 11-13 [Friday - Sunday], the Tunisians living abroad will be able [to participate in the election]," IHES head Nabil Baffoun told a press conference after a meeting with interim President Mohamed Ennaceur.

He added that the presidential campaign for the next round would begin on Thursday.

The first round of the Tunisian presidential election was held on September 15, but none of the candidates gained the absolute majority needed to win the race. Saied gained 18.4 percent of the votes, while Karoui received 15.6 percent.