UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Round Of U.S.-Russia Disarmament Talks To Start In Vienna

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:34 PM

Second round of U.S.-Russia disarmament talks to start in Vienna

The United States and Russia will start the second round of nuclear disarmament talks here on Monday

VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The United States and Russia will start the second round of nuclear disarmament talks here on Monday.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov will meet for the second time in Vienna.

"Heading to Austria for #armscontrol talks," Billingslea tweeted on Friday, adding that the United States was sending "one of the highest level delegations ever."The two-day negotiations convene experts from both sides who had dealt with military doctrines, potential threats and questions of verification at the end of July.

The first round of disarmament talks ended here with no tangible results in late June, as the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, will expire in several months.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Vienna Austria United States June July From

Recent Stories

PM’s personal interest in strengthening SME sect ..

39 seconds ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 31 Li ..

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs Council for Digital Wellbein ..

6 minutes ago

Javed Bashir born on 8th August 1973 is a Pakistan ..

9 minutes ago

Hope Probe completes ‘Perfect’ Trajectory Corr ..

21 minutes ago

New Zealand postpones elections amid fears of Coro ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.