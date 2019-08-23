Second Round of US Skripal-Related Sanctions to Take Effect August 26 - Federal Register

The United States will impose its second round of Skripal-related sanctions against Russia on Monday, a document scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on August 26 and available online revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The United States will impose its second round of Skripal-related sanctions against Russia on Monday, a document scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on August 26 and available online revealed on Friday.

"The Secretary of State decided on November 2, 2018 that Russia had not met the CBW [Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination] Act's conditions and decided to impose additional sanctions on Russia on March 29, 2019," the notice said. "This determination is effective on [August 26, 2019]."

On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed off on the second round of sanctions against Russia over the alleged poisoning of former double spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom in 2018 under the CBW Act. The United States claims that Russia is not in compliance with the legislation, but Russia denies the claim.

The new sanctions will prohibit US banks from making any loan or providing any credit to the government of Russia unless for the purpose of purchasing food or other agricultural goods, the notice said.

The United States will also "oppose" the extension of any loan of financial or technical assistance to Russia through international financial institutions, the notice added.

The notice also said the new sanctions will place certain trade restrictions on Russia, but it is unclear what goods and services will be affected.

The first round of US sanctions, introduced under the 1991 CBW Act, went into effect on August 27, 2018.

In March 2018, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury, England. The UK government said the Skripals had been subject to poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent and accused Russia of staging the attack.

Russia has denied the accusations, saying the UK government has not provided any evidence of Moscow's alleged role in the poisoning. Russia has said it sent more than 70 diplomatic notes to the United Kingdom calling for a joint inquiry as required by international law, but London has not answered not cooperated in any way.