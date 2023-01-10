Second Russia-Africa Summit, Economic Forum to Be Held From July 26-29 - Roscongress

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum will take place from July 26-29, Roscongress Foundation Director Alexander Stuglev said.

Earlier it was announced that the summit would be held in St. Petersburg.