Second Russia-Africa Summit, Economic Forum To Be Held From July 26-29 - Roscongress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 12:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum will take place from July 26-29, Roscongress Foundation Director Alexander Stuglev said.
"On July 26-29, the second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum will be held," Stuglev said.
Earlier it was announced that the summit would be held in St. Petersburg.