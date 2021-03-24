Second Russia-Africa Summit Is Scheduled for 2022 - Putin

The second Russia-Africa Summit is planned for 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday, addressing participants of the international cross-party conference Russia - Africa: Reviving Traditions

The first summit was held in Russia's resort city of Sochi in October 2019. It was co-chaired by Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Over 6,000 representatives of 104 countries, including heads of over 40 African nations, and over 120 foreign ministers, gathered in Sochi.

"I hope that the international conference organized at the initiative of the United Russia party will not only make a significant contribution to deepening cross-party cooperation, but will also become a stage of preparation for the second Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for 2022," Putin said.

The president recalled that the 2019 summit had given impetus to the development of friendly relations between Russia and African nations.

Effort is being made to implement agreements reached at the summit, the Russian leader added.

"Cross-party dialogue, which we are successfully promoting despite restrictions imposed due to the epidemiological situation, is certainly due to play an important role in strengthening the Russian-African cooperation. Today's conference, in which representatives of key parliamentary parties of African countries are taking part, confirms this ... Ensuring peace and regional security, countering inference in domestic affairs of sovereign nations, strengthening economic and humanitarian ties, and, of course, joining forces in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic are on the agenda today," Putin went on to say.

Russia will keep sharing experience and supplying vaccines to Africa, the president assured.