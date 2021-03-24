UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Russia-Africa Summit Is Scheduled For 2022 - Putin

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:42 PM

Second Russia-Africa Summit Is Scheduled for 2022 - Putin

The second Russia-Africa Summit is planned for 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday, addressing participants of the international cross-party conference Russia - Africa: Reviving Traditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The second Russia-Africa Summit is planned for 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday, addressing participants of the international cross-party conference Russia - Africa: Reviving Traditions.

The first summit was held in Russia's resort city of Sochi in October 2019. It was co-chaired by Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. Over 6,000 representatives of 104 countries, including heads of over 40 African nations, and over 120 foreign ministers, gathered in Sochi.

"I hope that the international conference organized at the initiative of the United Russia party will not only make a significant contribution to deepening cross-party cooperation, but will also become a stage of preparation for the second Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for 2022," Putin said.

The president recalled that the 2019 summit had given impetus to the development of friendly relations between Russia and African nations.

Effort is being made to implement agreements reached at the summit, the Russian leader added.

"Cross-party dialogue, which we are successfully promoting despite restrictions imposed due to the epidemiological situation, is certainly due to play an important role in strengthening the Russian-African cooperation. Today's conference, in which representatives of key parliamentary parties of African countries are taking part, confirms this ... Ensuring peace and regional security, countering inference in domestic affairs of sovereign nations, strengthening economic and humanitarian ties, and, of course, joining forces in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic are on the agenda today," Putin went on to say.

Russia will keep sharing experience and supplying vaccines to Africa, the president assured.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi October 2019 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 40% of Vaccinated French Would Want to Get Sp ..

6 seconds ago

US Homeland Security Department Announces Re-Estab ..

9 seconds ago

T20 series is likely to take place this year betwe ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ha ..

12 minutes ago

DEMP two-day Pakistan Day exhibition concludes

1 minute ago

Labourer dies as boulder falls on house

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.