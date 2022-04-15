Second Russia-Africa Summit Planned for November - Russian Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The second Russia-Africa summit is planned to be held this November, Andrey Klimov, the deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's committee on foreign affairs, said on Friday.

"We planned to hold the next (Russia-Africa) summit in November 2022, we hope that these plans will not change," Klimov told reporters.

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit took place from October 23-24, 2019, in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi and was co-hosted by Egypt.