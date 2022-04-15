Second Russia-Africa Summit Planned for November - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The second Russia-Africa summit is planned for November, Andrey Klimov, the deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's committee on foreign affairs, said on Friday.

"We plan to hold the next (Russia-Africa) summit in November 2022, we hope that these plans will not change," Klimov told reporters.

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit took place from October 23-24, 2019, in Sochi and was co-hosted by Egypt.

At the first forum, entitled "For Peace, Security and Development," the participating countries outlined priority areas of economic cooperation with the aim of achieving concrete goals in the coming years. Countries also set goals and objectives for the development of Russian-African cooperation in a variety of fields, including politics, security, the economy, science, technology, culture and humanitarianism.