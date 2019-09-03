Second Russian Girl Drowns in Hotel Pool in Turkish Resort - Embassy

A six-year-old Russian girl drowned on Tuesday in a swimming pool at Maya World Beach hotel in the southern Turkish town of Alanya, a Russian Embassy spokeswoman told Sputnik

"The underage girl, born in 2013, accidentally drowned. An ambulance took her to the nearest hospital but the medical staff could not save her," Irina Kasimova said.

She is the second Russian girl to die in a Turkish hotel pool in less than a month. A 12-year-old passed last Wednesday after 11 days in coma. The teen spent 15 minutes under water after her arm was sucked into the pool pump.

The spokeswoman said that the diplomatic mission had asked the administration of Antalya province to conduct a thorough investigation into the deaths of Russian tourists and bring those responsible to justice.