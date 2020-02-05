Second Russian Military Aircraft Leaves Wuhan With 64 People on Board - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) A Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft has left China's Wuhan for Russia with 64 people on board, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The second aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with citizens being evacuated left Wuhan Airport of the People's Republic of China for the Russian Federation.

There are 64 people with personal belongings on board the Russian military transport aircraft," the ministry said.

All citizens are accompanied by military medics and Russian Defense Ministry virology specialists in special protective equipment. The condition of the people being transported is continuously monitored by specialists.