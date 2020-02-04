(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The second aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces has left for China to evacuate Russian citizens from the city of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

Russia sent its first plane to Wuhan earlier in the day.

"The second aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces took off from the airfield of the Vostochny military district to evacuate Russian citizens from China's city of Wuhan," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The plane carries military doctors and virology experts of the Defense Ministry, as well as diagnostic facilities, individual protective equipment and medication, according to the statement.