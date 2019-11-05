UrduPoint.com
Second Russian-Turkish Joint Patrol In Northern Syria Over - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:10 PM

Second Russian-Turkish Joint Patrol in Northern Syria Over - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The second joint Russian-Turkish patrol in northern Syria has been completed, over 70 kilometers (43 miles) has been covered, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"The second joint patrol of the Russian military police and the border service of Turkey has completed the joint patrol of the new area of the Syrian-Turkish border in northern Syria.

The joint patrol, which started from the Ailishar customs crossing point, crossed a route of more than 70 kilometers and completed its work, returning to the starting point," it said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

