Second Saudi Airlift Plane Arrives In Syria
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The second relief plane of the Saudi airlift, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), arrived at Damascus International Airport in Syria, carrying food, shelter, and medical supplies.
This assistance is an extension of Saudi Arabia's continuous humanitarian and relief efforts through the Kingdom’s humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support those in need worldwide during times of crisis.
