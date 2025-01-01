Open Menu

Second Saudi Airlift Plane Arrives In Syria

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Second Saudi airlift plane arrives in Syria

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The second relief plane of the Saudi airlift, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), arrived at Damascus International Airport in Syria, carrying food, shelter, and medical supplies.

This assistance is an extension of Saudi Arabia's continuous humanitarian and relief efforts through the Kingdom’s humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support those in need worldwide during times of crisis.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Saudi Saudi Arabia Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lah ..

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore

10 minutes ago
 Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on N ..

Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025

25 minutes ago
 Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in ticke ..

Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices

31 minutes ago
 Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

53 minutes ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

1 hour ago
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

1 hour ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

2 hours ago

More Stories From World