Second Session of US-China Strategic Dialogue in Alaska Ends - Chinese State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The second session of the high-level strategic talks between the US and China in Alaska's Anchorage has come to an end, Chinese state-run broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the second round of talks started Thursday at around 7:45 p.m. local time (03:45 GMT on Friday) and ended around 10 p.m.

The Chinese delegation has already left the meeting room and returned to the hotel. Later on Friday, the sides will hold the third session, the broadcaster said.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan started the first meeting with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi in Alaska's largest city, Anchorage. The talks got of to a rocky start as delegations from both countries accused each other of violating the protocol and exchanged harsh words about current political affairs.