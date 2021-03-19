UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Session Of US-China Strategic Dialogue In Alaska Ends - Chinese State Media

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:40 PM

Second Session of US-China Strategic Dialogue in Alaska Ends - Chinese State Media

The second session of the high-level strategic talks between the US and China in Alaska's Anchorage has come to an end, Chinese state-run broadcaster reported on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The second session of the high-level strategic talks between the US and China in Alaska's Anchorage has come to an end, Chinese state-run broadcaster reported on Friday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the second round of talks started Thursday at around 7:45 p.m. local time (03:45 GMT on Friday) and ended around 10 p.m.

The Chinese delegation has already left the meeting room and returned to the hotel. Later on Friday, the sides will hold the third session, the broadcaster said.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan started the first meeting with Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi in Alaska's largest city, Anchorage. The talks got of to a rocky start as delegations from both countries accused each other of violating the protocol and exchanged harsh words about current political affairs.

Related Topics

China Hotel Anchorage TV From P

Recent Stories

Health Canada Urges Citizens to Get AstraZeneca Va ..

31 seconds ago

Farmers advised to use balance fertilizers to incr ..

21 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 40 lives, infects 3,449 more peopl ..

21 minutes ago

PNCA to organize "Nowruz celebrations" online

21 minutes ago

FSB Detains 14 Supporters of Ukraine's Neo-Nazi Gr ..

37 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate new labor colonies in Taxila, Pes ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.