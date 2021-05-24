UrduPoint.com
Second Sherpa Guide Dies On Everest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 09:51 PM

Kathmandu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :A second Sherpa guide has died on Mount Everest in a week, an expedition organiser said Monday.

The guide, whose name was not released, was descending from the summit of the world's highest peak on Sunday but died near the South Col, a point at 7,906 metres (25,938 feet).

"We are still getting details but we suspect complications from high altitude sickness. We will try to retrieve his body," Mingma Gelu Sherpa of Seven Summits Club told AFP.

More Stories From World

