Second Shipments of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to 8 EU Countries Slightly Delayed - Madrid

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Eight European countries will not receive their second batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus on time due to loading and shipping-related issues, the Spanish health ministry said on Monday.

"Pfizer Spain told the Ministry of Health last night that the shipment of the agreed vaccine batch to Spain is being postponed from Monday to Tuesday. ... Pfizer Spain said it had been informed by its factory in Puurs, Belgium, that the shipment was delayed to eight European countries, including Spain, due to problems with the loading and shipping process," the ministry said in a statement.

Spain received its first batch of 9,750 doses of the vaccine on Saturday. The next day, the EU member states launched a bloc-wide immunization campaign following the European Commission's authorization. By May and June of next year, about 15-20 million Spaniards will be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the health authorities' estimates.