Second Stage Of Russian S-400 System Element Supply To Turkey Began - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:02 PM

Second Stage of Russian S-400 System Element Supply to Turkey Began - Defense Ministry

The second stage of Russian S-400 air defense missile system supply to Turkey has begun, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The second stage of Russian S-400 air defense missile system supply to Turkey has begun, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"Today, deliveries of elements of the second battery of the S-400 air defense missile system have begun. A plane from Russia arrived at the Murted air base in Ankara province. The deliveries will continue for a month," the ministry said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

