Second Suspect In Paris Attack Detained - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Second Suspect in Paris Attack Detained - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The second suspect in the attack in Paris, near the former Charlie Hebdo outlet's office, was detained, the franceinfo broadcaster reported Friday.

One other suspect was apprehended earlier in the day.

According to the broadcaster, the anti-terrorist prosecutors have become involved with the case.

The knife attack took place earlier in the day, leaving four people injured.

