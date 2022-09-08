Second Suspect in Saskatchewan Mass Stabbing Attacks Taken Into Custody - Canadian Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Canadian law enforcement has taken into custody Myles Sanderson, a fugitive who is alleged to have been involved in the mass stabbing attacks that occurred over the weekend in the province of Saskatchewan, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

"Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK (Saskatchewan) at approximately 3:30 p.m. today," police said on Wednesday.

The police added that there is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation.

Myles Sanderson, 30, and his brother Damien Sanderson, 31, allegedly stabbed and killed ten people ranging from the ages of 23 to 78, according to police. They also injured more than a dozen others in multiple stabbing attacks that occurred in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

Damien Sanderson was founded dead on Monday with fatal wounds that do not appear to be self-inflected, according to the Canadian authorities.