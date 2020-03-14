Second Teacher at UN International School Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) A second teacher at the United Nations International School (UNIS) in New York has tested positive for the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Yes, an email went out," Dujarric said when asked whether he can confirm the second COVID-19 case among UNIS personnel. "The United Nations took the decision to ask staff members who are parents of children who attend the UN school, as out of an abundance of caution, to stay away and to telecommute for two weeks."

The two UNIS campuses located in the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Queens have been closed since Monday, following a suspected novel coronavirus contraction among the school staff that was confirmed on Tuesday.

Both campuses will remain closed until March 20, the last day before spring break.

Earlier on Friday, the United Nations confirmed the first case of infection with the novel coronavirus among diplomats working in New York.

The US state of New York earlier reported 86 more cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 421 - the highest number in the United States. A total of 154 cases have been confirmed in New York City alone.