Second Term For President Now Allowed in El Salvador - Top Court Ruling

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) The Constitutional Chamber of El Salvador's Supreme Court has ruled that the country's president can serve two consecutive terms.

The ruling was issued late on Friday and was accepted by El Salvador's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) on Saturday.

"The highest electoral body of the Republic will abide by the provisions issued by the highest court of the country in constitutional matters, in which the option of registering the President of the Republic as a candidate for a second term is established," the TSE said in a statement.

The new ruling opens the door for El Salvador's incumbent President Nayib Bukele to stand for re-election in 2024.