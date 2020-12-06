Second Test-Launch Of Russia's New Angara-A5 Carrier Rocket Set For December 14 - Source
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The second test-launch of Russia's new Angara-A5 heavy-lift rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome is planned for mid-December, a space industry source told Sputnik.
"The preliminary date [of the launch] is 14 December," the source said.
Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, announced in November that the Angara-A5 second test-launch was scheduled for December and that the carrier rocket was fully ready.
The first Angara-A5 test launch was conducted in December 2014. A total of six launches are stipulated by the test program.