Second Turkish Officer Killed In Country's Offensive In Northern Syria - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 10:31 PM

Second Turkish Officer Killed in Country's Offensive in Northern Syria - Defense Minister

The second Turkish military officer has been killed in the country's ongoing offensive in Syria's north, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday

Earlier in the day, Akar announced the first Turkish military loss in the operation.

Earlier in the day, Akar announced the first Turkish military loss in the operation.

"Our brother-in-arms Haji Bebek died on October 11 during Operation Peace Spring in clashes with terrorists of the PKK-YPG, Kurdistan Workers' Party - People's Protection Units," Akar said in a statement.

According to the Defense Ministry, the number of neutralized Syrian militia fighters has reached 342.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of the offensive, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in northeastern Syria on Wednesday. The operation targets the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Turkey views the SDF in Syria as an extension of the PKK, which has been classified by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

According to recent statements by the Kurdish Democratic Progressive Party of Syria, dozens of civilians have been killed, hundreds injured and thousands displaced since the start of the incursion.

More Stories From World

