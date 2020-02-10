UrduPoint.com
Second Ukrainian Aboard Diamond Princess Ship Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:55 PM

A second Ukrainian citizen aboard a cruise ship quarantined off the Japanese coast has been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Directorate General for Consular Service said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) A second Ukrainian citizen aboard a cruise ship quarantined off the Japanese coast has been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Directorate General for Consular Service said on Monday.

The Diamond Princess cruise liner has been under quarantine near the Japanese port of Yokohama since February 3, after a man who got off the boat in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus. The Ukrainian Health Ministry reported on the first infected Ukrainian passenger on Sunday.

"Yes, [another Ukrainian was infected]. The Japanese Foreign Ministry has confirmed the information in due course," Serhii Pohoreltsev said, as quoted by the Ukrainian National news agency.

According to the press service of the health ministry's public health center, the two Ukrainians were sent to a Japanese hospital and would be under quarantine for at least 14 days.

Ukrainian Health Minister Zoriana Skaletska said on Monday that the country would receive over 1,500 coronavirus testing kits from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. She also said there had been no confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the country, but that the authorities were preparing a response nonetheless.

The epidemic broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to over 20 other countries. The current death toll from the virus exceeds 900, and more than 40,600 others are infected worldwide.

